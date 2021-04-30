Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Elementis stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51. Elementis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

