Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.64.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,803. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of C$7.91 and a 1-year high of C$15.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

