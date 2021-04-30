Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.13.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

