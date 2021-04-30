Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%.

NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $5.80. 13,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.28. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EKSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

