Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

