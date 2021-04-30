Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 630.89 ($8.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 26.56, a quick ratio of 25.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 602.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 545.63. Edinburgh Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 417.43 ($5.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 638 ($8.34).

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 13,000 shares of Edinburgh Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 551 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £71,630 ($93,585.05). Also, insider Victoria (Vicky) Hastings purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42) per share, with a total value of £22,720 ($29,683.83). Insiders have purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,159,000 in the last ninety days.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

