Ecolab Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 136.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 33.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1,514.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 73,429 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.