Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Ebix had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $32.56 on Friday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

