eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of EBAY opened at $56.07 on Friday. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

