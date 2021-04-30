EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.420-1.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.740-5.840 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.50.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $157.95. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,867. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.