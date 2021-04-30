Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce $55.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $45.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year sales of $243.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $260.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $284.25 million, with estimates ranging from $256.50 million to $312.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 114,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 280.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 596,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.90.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

