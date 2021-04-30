Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

EAR stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,739. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.94.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,258 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,339.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eargo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,347,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

