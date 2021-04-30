Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Major Shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 227,615 Shares

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eargo alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02.

On Friday, April 16th, Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of Eargo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65.

Shares of EAR opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94. Eargo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,984,000.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.