Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $1.70

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00003138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and approximately $23,391.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,110.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.37 or 0.05086604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $261.52 or 0.00483305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $888.84 or 0.01642640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00757419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.47 or 0.00527576 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.00429858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.