Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 5,997 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 206,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.04. 13,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,795. The company has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.95 and its 200-day moving average is $357.55. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

