Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.09. 1,280,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,607,379. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

