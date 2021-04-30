Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,483 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.02. 82,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.72. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.57.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

