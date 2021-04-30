Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.98. 56,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,537. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.97. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

