DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €45.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €39.89 ($46.93).

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €37.16 ($43.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

