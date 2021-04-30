Duke Realty Co. (DRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 1st

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Duke Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 159.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Duke Realty to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

NYSE:DRE opened at $45.84 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

