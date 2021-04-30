Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.