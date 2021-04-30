DTE Energy’s (DTE) “Peer Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reissued their peer perform rating on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $139.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NYSE:DTE opened at $139.56 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $91,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2,164.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 563.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7,513.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after purchasing an additional 71,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $319,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

