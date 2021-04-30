DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:DITHF opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

