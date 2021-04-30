Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 642,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,111. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.