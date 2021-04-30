Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.26

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.26 and traded as high as C$21.30. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.16, with a volume of 252,557 shares.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.26. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.