Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

DFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

