DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Sitrin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $4,988,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

