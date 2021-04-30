Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.02. The company had a trading volume of 179,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,496. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $59.59 and a 12-month high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

