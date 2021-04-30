Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,161,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.29 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $59.59 and a one year high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

