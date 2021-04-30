Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $14.53. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 867 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of $517.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 51.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $71,004.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

