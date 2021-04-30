Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Purchases $71,004.25 in Stock

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 4,775 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $71,004.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 4,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $64,035.00.

DMLP stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.41. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.11 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 746,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,208 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 587 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

