Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $466.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.71.

DPZ opened at $415.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.45 and a 200-day moving average of $380.91.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

