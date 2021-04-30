Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lifted by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for about 3.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $79.48. 108,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,954. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3,951.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

