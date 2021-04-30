Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diversey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $17.99 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.