Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DSEY. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.99 on Monday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

