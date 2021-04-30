Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.48.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 326,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,468,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 549,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth $441,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Discovery by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 973.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

