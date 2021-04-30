Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

DISCA opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. Discovery has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,579.20. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $32,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

