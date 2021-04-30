Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by solid performance by its Direct Banking business. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. It has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses bothers.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.13.

Shares of DFS traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.94. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

