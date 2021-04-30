Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.13.

DFS opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.94. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $114.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 406.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

