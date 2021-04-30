Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi Sells 9,970 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

