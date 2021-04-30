Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Trading Down 16%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)’s stock price was down 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00.

About Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY)

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

