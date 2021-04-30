Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,511 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $12,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ardelyx by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX opened at $8.43 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $831.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

