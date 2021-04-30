Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 149,922 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149,922 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $11,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EGO shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of EGO opened at $10.81 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

