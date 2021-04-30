Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

CNBKA stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $634.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

In other Century Bancorp news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,104 shares in the company, valued at $79,227,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.04 per share, with a total value of $99,017.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,115 shares in the company, valued at $82,893,564.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,029 shares of company stock valued at $473,834 over the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Bancorp Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

