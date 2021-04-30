Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $12,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

