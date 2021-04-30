Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Aegon worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 57,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Aegon has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

