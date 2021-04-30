Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.88 Million Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanger were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hanger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hanger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hanger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Hanger by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

