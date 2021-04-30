Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.67% of RPT Realty worth $11,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 32,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

