Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.08 and the lowest is ($0.17). Dillard’s reported earnings of ($6.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DDS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

DDS stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.