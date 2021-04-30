Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.05 and last traded at $76.01. 37,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,797,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $1,286,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

